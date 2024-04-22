Pepper's Mexican Grill 2015 Declaration Drive
Food
A La Carte
- Taco$2.49
Hard or soft-shell tortilla topped with lettuce and cheese, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.
- Enchilada$2.49
Smothered in red sauce, topped with shredded cheese, filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, beans or cheese.
- Tostada$2.99
Deep-fried, flat, corn tortilla, with bean spread under ground beef, topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and tomato.
- Burrito$5.49
Smothered in red sauce, topped with shredded cheese, filled with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.
- Quesadilla$6.49
A flour tortilla with plenty of shredded cheese, filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef.
- Chimichanga$6.99
A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or shredded beef, deep fried to golden perfection, covered with cheese dip.
Appetizers
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
A flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled to perfection.
- Choriqueso$7.99
Delicious Mexican sausage topped with our famously, delicious, homemade cheese dip.
- Bean Dip$7.49
Home-made refried beans, topped with our famously, delicious, homemade cheese dip.
- Wings$9.99
Rotisserie style wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch sauce.
- David's Fries$6.99
Battered french fries, deep-fried to golden perfection, with chorizo (Mexican sausage), covered with our delicious, homemade cheese dip and topped with pickled jalapeños.
- Cheese Dip$3.99+
- Guacamole$3.99+
- Spicy Sauce$1.99+
- House Salsa$1.49+
Burritos
- Al Carbon$13.49
A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak strips, smothered in cheese dip, topped with lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Carne Asada$13.49
A large flour tortilla filled with steak strips, covered with red sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Grande$13.49
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, covered with red sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Loco$14.99
A large flour tortilla filled with steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, rice and cheese, topped with cheese sauce and chorizo.
- California$15.99
An extra large flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak strips, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, rice, beans, lettuce and sour cream. Topped with red sauce and cheese dip.
- Deluxe$10.99
Two burritos filled with beans and shredded chicken. Smothered with red sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and sour cream.
Chimichangas
- Regular$13.49
A deep-fried flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Fajita$14.49
A deep-fried flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Shrimp$15.49
A deep-fried flour tortilla stuffed with grilled shrimp, cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
- Patrón$15.99
A deep-fried flour tortilla stuffed with carnitas, topped with green sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Dinner Combinations
Enchiladas
- Suizas$13.49
Four corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and cheese, covered in green sauce, topped with sour cream.
- Supremas$13.49
Four corn tortillas stuffed: one ground beef, one shredded chicken, one beans and one cheese. Smothered with red enchilada sauce, topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheese and tomato.
- Southwest$13.49
Three corn tortillas filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, covered in red enchilada sauce and cheese, topped with a cooked egg. Served with rice and beans.
- Mexicanas$13.49
Three corn tortillas stuffed: one ground beef, one shredded chicken and one cheese, covered in red, white and green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Rancheras$14.99
Three corn tortillas stuffed with cheese, topped with chicken with cooked onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Fajitas
- Chicken, Steak or Mixed$16.49+
Pick between grilled chicken, steak strips, or mix them, cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
- Peppers$17.99+
Steak strips, grilled chicken, chorizo, shrimp and a piece of our carne asada steak, cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
- Trio$16.99+
Steak, grilled chicken and shrimp cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
- Shrimp$19.49+
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
- Hawaiian$17.49+
Steak strips, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo and pineapple cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and tortillas.
- Nachos$14.49
Strips of grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions, peppers and tomatoes, served on a bed of crisp tortilla chips. Topped with cheese dip, served with rice and beans.
Kid's Meals
- Taco$5.99
One taco with rice and beans.
- Enchilada$5.99
One enchilada with rice and beans.
- Chimichanga$5.99
One small chimichanga covered with cheese dip, with rice and beans.
- Quesadilla$5.99
One quesadilla with rice and beans.
- Tenders$5.99
3 chicken tenders with fries.
- Grilled Cheese$5.99
One grilled cheese sandwich with fries.
- Fajita Nachos$8.99
Small cheese nachos with grilled chicken or steak, with rice and beans.
- Bandido$8.99
Small pollo bandido.
Peppers Specialties
- Carne Asada$16.49
Thin-sliced steak served on a bed of grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños and tortillas.
- Chile Colorado$14.49
Tender steak strips smothered with red or green sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Nachos Supreme$13.49
A bed of cheese nachos topped with beans, ground beef, shredded chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Pollo a la Parrilla$12.99
A grilled chicken breast covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pollo a la Plancha$14.49
A grilled chicken breast topped with grilled shrimp, shredded cheese, cooked onions and peppers. Covered in cheese dip. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo and tortillas.
- Pollo Bandido$12.99
Tender chicken strips covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Loco$12.99
A grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, covered in cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Pollo Monterrey$13.49
A grilled chicken breast topped with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and shredded cheese, covered with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Quesadilla Rellena$12.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with rice and beans.
- Quesadilla Fajita$13.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled chicken or steak with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
- Tacos Carne Asada$14.49
Three flour tortillas stuffed with steak strips. Served with beans, pico de gallo and hot sauce.
- Tacos al Pastor$15.49
Three corn tortillas stuffed with cooked marinated pork and pineapple, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with lime, grilled onions, a grilled jalapeño pepper and rice.
- Taquitos Mexicanos$13.49
Four corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, deep fried to golden perfection. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
- Vaca Bandido$13.99
Pork
- Asado$13.99
Shredded pork smothered with hot sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Carnitas$13.99
Pork pieces served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
- Pork Chops$13.99Out of stock
Two pork chops served on a bed of grilled onions. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Seafood Specialties
- Camarones a la Diabla$15.99
Grilled shrimp smothered in a extra spicy sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and tortillas.
- Camarones a la Mexicana$15.99
Grilled shrimp, cooked with onions, tomatoes and jalapeño peppers. Served with rice, lettuce and tortillas.
- Grilled Shrimp$15.99
Grilled shrimp, cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Shrimp Nachos$15.49
Grilled Shrimp, cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers on a bed of cheese nachos. Served with rice and beans.
Sides
- Rice$2.99
- Beans$2.99
- Chorizo$3.49
- Tortillas$1.49
- Grilled Vegetables$1.99
- Mushrooms$1.99
- Pineapple$1.99
- French Fries$2.99
- Shredded Lettuce$1.99
- Pico de Gallo$1.49
- Shredded Cheese$1.49
- Sour Cream$1.49
- Steak$5.99
- Grilled Chicken$5.99
- Shrimp (6)$5.99
- Jalapeño Lata$0.49
- Chiles Toreados (3)$1.99
- Rice & Beans$5.99
- Fajita Salad Plate$6.99
Taco Salads
- House$11.49
A crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
- Fajita$13.49
A crispy flour tortilla shell, filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
- Shrimp$14.49
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with grilled shrimp, cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Beverages
Soft Drinks
Bar
Margaritas
- House Regular$5.99
- Peppers Regular$9.99
- Blue Regular$10.99
- Skinny Regular$6.99
- Sangririta Regular$11.99
- House Jumbo$8.99
- Peppers Jumbo$12.99
- Blue Jumbo$13.99
- Skinny Jumbo$9.99
- Sangririta Jumbo$14.99
- House Pitcher$18.99
- Peppers Pitcher$22.99
- Blue Pitcher$23.99
- Skinny Pitcher$19.99
- Sangririta Pitcher$2,499.00
- Coronorita$9.99
- Bloody Mary$7.99